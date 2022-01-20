A month long investigation in Naramata has culminated in the execution of a search warrant and the seizure of drugs, guns, weapons and cash.
In December 2021 the Penticton RCMP commenced a proactive investigation surrounding weapons possession by a known criminal in Naramata. On January 18, 2022 Penticton RCMP, with the assistance of several support units including the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on a residence located in the 1100-block of McPhee Rd, Naramata.
Upon search of the residence police located several restricted, prohibited and illegally modified firearms as well as conducted energy weapons (aka, Tasers), cash and drugs. A 42-year-old Naramata man has been arrested and will be appearing in court in May 2022, for numerous charges which are expected to include weapons related offences.
“Penticton RCMP is committed to watching the behaviour of known criminals in the South Okanagan and continually monitoring their behaviour and its impact to public safety. These firearms and prohibited weapons posed a significant risk to the general population of not only the South Okanagan but to all British Columbians. It is a relief to get them off the streets and negate their potential to inflict harm. More importantly, it was imperative to the RCMP to get them out of the hands of people who had no lawful excuse to possess them and were likely to use them to commit violent crimes.” said Superintendent Brian Hunter, the Officer in Charge of the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP.
“We will continue to deter, detect and dismantle criminal activity in the South Okanagan. If you have information related to criminal activity in your community, please contact the detachment at 250-492-4300”