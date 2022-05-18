With the worst of the pandemic now – hopefully – behind us, organizers of Seniors Week in Penticton are offering a warm welcome back.
Seniors Week, which runs June 5-11, is a joint effort of the City of Penticton, OneSky Community Resources, Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre, and South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society.
The groups are partnering once again to offer seven days of activities, celebrations, and workshops to support seniors reconnecting.
“As we emerge from the pandemic, we want to celebrate everything seniors have contributed to our community over the last two years,” said Elmie Saaltink, chair of the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society, in a press release.
“The full week of activities and events are meant to meet the diverse interests of Penticton’s seniors and support their reconnections to each other and the community.”
Approximately 30 different activities are planned, all revolving around the theme of seniors reconnecting.
Some of the activities include:
• An in-person conversation with Isobel Mackenzie, B.C.’s seniors advocate, on opening day, Sunday, June 5, at Okanagan College.
• Free activities at the Penticton Community Centre
• A workshop with Interior Health on medical assistance in dying.
• Crime prevention tips specifically for seniors with staff from the RCMP.
• A full day of activities at the Seniors’ Centre on June 11 to wrap up the week
• Free transit for those 55-plus for the entire week
The full schedule is available on the South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society’s webpage, www.seniorswellnesssociety.com, and will be published in local media advertisements in the days leading up to Seniors Week.
Organizers are asking members of the public to share information about Seniors Week with anyone that may not have access to the internet, media, or traditional communication channels.