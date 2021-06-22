Although fewer than 40 votes decided the byelection referendum question about the operation of Skaha Marina, Penticton’s mayor feels council has the mandate required to move ahead on a long-term lease of the facility.
Preliminary results from Saturday’s byelection showed 50.3% support for the city offering the private sector a lease of up to 25 years to operate Skaha Marina. The actual vote count was 2,453 in favour and 2,416 opposed.
John Vassilaki said beforehand the result would be binding on council and he stuck to that promise in an interview Tuesday. The mayor acknowledged, however, that the close result demonstrates the issue is still a divisive one.
“Because of that, we have to be very, very careful as to how we go forward and what we’re going to do over there and how we’re going to approach it,” said Vassilaki.
The mayor said he was “absolutely” surprised by how close the result was, but believes the no side, led by the Protect Penticton Parks Society, crossed a few lines in getting its vote out.
“The parks people were very, very aggressive and I was very disappointed in the messages they put forward. A lot of misinformation went out to the public and I think that’s why it was so close.”
Society president Karen Brownlee said in an email Tuesday the group won’t seek a recount because city staff “could very easily slip in some blank voting ballots tipping the final number count. Does this suggest lack of trust? You bet it does.”
Brownlee also suggested the referendum question itself, which tied the prospect of a 25-year lease to funding approximately $1.1 million in needed improvements at the city-owned marina, could have been misunderstood by some.
“We have seniors who like to trust our officials and seniors who grow confused and may not have actually known what they were saying yes to,” said Brownlee, who placed seventh out of 10 candidates in the byelection for a single seat on council.
Vassilaki doesn’t expect anything to happen on the file in the near future, noting it could take six months to a year for the city to issue a request for proposals and council to approve the offer that’s “in the best interest of the community and the park.”
And noting the debacle that prompted the referendum in the first place, “We’re going to take our time and do it right,” said Vassilaki.
“We’re very aware of previous errors and we don’t want to commit the same errors.”
The last city council in 2016 inked a 29-year lease with Trio Marine Group to build a waterslides development over the splash pad in Skaha Lake Park, plus upgrade and operate the marina.
That lease was signed without gaining public assent, leading to protests, rallies and lawsuits, culminating in 2017 with a $200,000 payout to Trio tear up the deal.