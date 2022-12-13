An unrepentant child porn collector who threatened to commit suicide if sentenced to more than six months behind bars was handed nearly triple that amount by a judge Monday in Penticton.
Trenton Adams, 31, pleaded guilty to a single count of possession of child pornography and was sentenced to 18 months, although Justice Diane MacDonald deducted two months on account of Adam’s health challenges, including a heart condition and low mood, plus another 135 days representing enhanced credit for time served.
His sentence will be followed by two years’ probation, a five-year ban on visiting places where kids are present and holding positions of trust over kids, and 20 years of compliance with the Sex Offender Information Registration Act.
Court heard Adams was reported to police in 2019 after uploading two images of child pornography to his Facebook page.
The case eventually found its way to the Penticton RCMP detachment, which executed a search warrant at his home on Martin Street and seized a trove of electronic devices.
On three of those devices, police found a total of 357 images of child pornography and nine videos.
Although he pleaded guilty, Adams, who resided most recently with his mother in Vanderhoof, told the judge previously he didn’t see the harm in viewing child pornography.
“The reason I say it’s a victimless crime is because of the way I went about it. I did not fuel anything. I didn’t pay for anything. I didn’t talk to anyone. It was pirated content, screenshots if you will,” said Adams when given a chance to address the court at the beginning of his sentencing hearing on Nov. 21.
Justice MacDonald cited Adams’ unrepentant view as an aggravating factor on sentencing.
“Mr. Adams fails to understand that his collection perpetuates the ongoing abuse of children, amongst the most vulnerable members of our community,” said MacDonald in her decision Monday.
She also noted as aggravating factors the ages of the kids depicted in the material, which showed children as young as six engaged in sexual acts, and the size of Adams’ collection, which was relatively small but “nonetheless included hundreds of images.”
The judge cited as mitigating factors Adams’ guilty plea, co-operation with police and lack of a prior criminal record.
Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys previously urged a jail term of two years, while defence counsel James Pennington suggested 12 to 15 months.
Adams is classified as a high risk to reoffend based on his stated resistance to undergoing treatment or counselling.
He made that abundantly clear during his Nov. 21 comments to the court.
“I don’t know what the sentence will be, but I can tell you if I’m in here for more than 6 months I’ll kill myself,” said Adams.
“And on top of that, by all means declare whatever you want for a sentence, but once I’m done with jail, I’m done. I’m not doing probation.”