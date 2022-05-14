Half the new bus drivers being trained in Kelowna quickly quit their job in search of more lucrative employment elsewhere, a union official says.
“A lot of them, once they get their training, they’re off down the road because they can get higher wages and more guaranteed hours of work as a truck driver,” Al Peressini, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1722, said Friday.
“So we’re still seeing driver shortages and lots of operators are getting overtime,” he said.
Dozens of new drivers have been recruited since last December and BC Transit says service is now back to normal after a 15% reduction in operations through the winter.
The ATU’s 245 local members, including seven supervisors and mechanics who just voted to join the union, have been without a contract since the end of March.
“Negotiations are moving along slowly,” Peressini said. “I think it’s going to be quite a slog to get a new contract.”
As it has for many bargaining cycles, the Kelowna drivers are aiming to close a wage gap between themselves and drivers in other B.C. cities.
Top rates are $7 an hour more in Van-couver, and $5 an hour more in Victoria, Peressini said.
He said he hopes there isn’t a repeat of a 13-day strike in 2016.