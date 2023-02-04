Nominations are open now for the 18th annual Spirit of Oliver Awards.
The program recognizes individuals and groups with awards to applaud their outstanding volunteer contributions to the community.
There are five categories for nominations.
Individual youth: This award recognizes an individual between the ages of 12 and 18 who has demonstrated a commitment to the community through extraordinary volunteer contributions.
Individual adult or couple: This award recognizes an individual or couple who has demonstrated a commitment to the community through extraordinary volunteer contributions.
Community group: This award recognizes a community group or organization that demonstrates outstanding volunteer contributions to the community.
Community roots: This award honours individuals or groups that have resided in greater Oliver, including Osoyoos Indian Band lands, who characterize the definition of heritage: “that which we have inherited, value, believe in, and wish to keep”. This individual is known for their dedication and support of the development of the framework of greater Oliver either towards the preservation of Oliver’s natural environment, historical architecture and cultural heritage through conservation projects, education, awareness, or advocacy.
Community builder (Oliver Parks & Recreation Society Award): This award recognizes an individual or group that through voluntary activities promotes growth and development of individuals or public spaces, and has left a legacy that improves the community and enhances the quality of life of individuals of greater Oliver.
Full details and nomination forms can be found online at: www.oliver.ca/our-community/spirit-oliver.
The nomination deadline is March 17.