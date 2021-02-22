Kaleden recreation bylaw at the fore ahead of budget presentation
You can bet a troublesome local tax bylaw will be a subject of interest Friday night when the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen does a budget presentation for Kaleden residents and others in Area I.
The problem stems from the outdated bylaw under which the RDOS taxes some Area I residents for Kaleden recreation programming and facility maintenance. As written, the bylaw caps the maximum requisition at approximately $49,000 annually. But the RDOS has been exceeding that limit for years and has budgeted for $192,000 in 2021.
The discrepancy only came to light last fall as the RDOS sought to raise the cap – which limits the levy per $1,000 of property value, rather than sets a hard limit on the requisition – in anticipation of purchasing new park land in Kaleden.
The land purchase fell through, but the bylaw still needs to be amended to raise the cap to match the budget. And because it’s such a large increase, the proposed change has attracted the attention of the B.C. Ministry of Municipal Affairs.
Bill Newell, chief administrative officer for the RDOS, warned at last week’s board meeting that some public amenities in Kaleden could go untended this summer if the requisition limit isn’t raised by the time the budget is set to be adopted March 18.
Friday’s presentation, which will be conducted via videoconference from 7-8:30 p.m., is billed as a budget information session. For more information, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.