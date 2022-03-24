For his first post-pandemic concert, Penticton’s Gord McLaren is sharing the stage with young people.
McLaren will be the featured performer, Saturday at The Nest, located at the Cannery Trade Centre, beginning at 7 p.m.
McLaren will perform by himself in the first act and following the intermission he will invite Cain Critchlow, Meghan McLaren, Anne Ramey and Troe Weston, to the stage, each performing a three- song set, backed by McLaren.
“I was really honoured to be involved in (director) Lynne Leydier’s Christmas Extravaganza show,” McLaren explained about his foray in musical theatre this past December.
“I made many new friends and met a lot of young people who were really great singers, but none of them played musical instruments. I wanted to offer them a place where they could showcase their amazing talent. They each threw three songs at me, which I had to learn, and it’s been a really fun experience... it has kept me sharp.”
As for his original material, McLaren will introduce some new songs that were written during his time in COVID lockdown.
On Saturday, McLaren is performing without a band. He doesn’t use backtracks (“what you see is what you hear”), not because he’s opposed, but merely lacking the technical chops to edit the process.
Tickets are $15 and reservations are highly recommended by calling The Nest at 250-493-7275.