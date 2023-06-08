Open burning is now banned within the City of Penticton.
The restriction went into effect Thursday at noon at the same time as similar bans covering most of the province due to the heightened risk of wildfire.
The ban applies to campfires, fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels or cages, binary exploding targets, curtain burners, tiki torches and chimineas. As such, fire pits on city beaches are now closed.
Outdoor cooking stoves and portable campfires are still allowed, provided the flames are no taller than 15 centimetres.
As of Thursday, the wildfire danger rating was set at high across most of the Okanagan.
It’s been a quiet season to date in the Kamloops Fire Centre with just 68 fires having scorched a total of 277 hectares as of Thursday.