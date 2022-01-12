With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surging in B.C., at least two local governments in the South Okanagan are reverting to electronic meetings.
Penticton city council had been meeting at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, which had the space to safely accommodate staff, elected officials and the public, but not anymore.
Councillors will retreat to Zoom meetings, effective Jan. 18.
The public can participate in question period and hearings via Zoom or telephone.
The meeting will be broadcast live on a screen in council chambers – without council present – for those who don’t have access to a computer.
Meanwhile, the switch to online meetings means an important community discussion about Summerland vacation rentals will no longer be an in-person event.
Council voted Monday to cancel the public hearing planned for Jan. 24 in the arena banquet room and reschedule it to Feb. 14 in an online format. Council’s meeting on Jan. 24 will also be conducted online.
Coun. Doug Patan suggested the public hearing be postponed indefinitely until such time as the public can be physically present.
“It’s a very important subject and I think the public needs to be attendance for this,” he said.
In reply, a senior staffer said his team is aiming to get the new vacation rental policy in place ahead of the tourism season ramping up in the spring.
“Unfortunately, with the rapidly progressing COVID situation that we’re experiencing right now, we have no idea, of course, when there would be a suitable time period when we could have an in-person meeting again,” said Brad Dollevoet, director of development services.
Coun. Doug Holmes suggested online meetings might actually increase public participation.
“A lot of people are hesitant of participating in person,” said Holmes. “They’re much more comfortable participating over Zoom.”
The policy for vacation rentals is the first of its kind for Summerland and considers things like occupancy limits, safety standards and whether on-site operators should be required.
A survey conducted by the district last fall found 55% support for licensing vacation rentals.