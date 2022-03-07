Registration is now open for the inaugural season of the Penticton Track and Field Club.
The coaching staff of six includes Ryan Hayden, who once competed on the Canadian national team and at the NCAA level for Villanova University, and his wife Melissa, a veteran coach who works as a teacher at Pen-Hi.
Coaches from the club teamed up with the City of Penticton last summer and offered eight weeks of track and field camps to 45 young athletes. The club also offered a cross-country running program in fall 2021 and several athletes went on to the provincial championships in Victoria.
The club is open to athletes ages eight to 18. Practices will be staged Mondays and Wednesdays, 5-6:30 p.m., at the Pen-Hi track. The first session is April 4.
The club is planning to host a twilight meet in June and to travel to Kelowna for the Jack Brow Memorial Meet at the end of June.
Club members who wish to pursue a competitive season into the summer can also work towards earning berths at provincial championships and the BC Summer Games.
Further information and registration details can be accessed on the club’s Facebook page or website, www.pentictontrackandfield.com, which should be live soon.
Any other questions can be sent via email to ehvidston@gmail.com. Inquiries about coaching, volunteering or sponsorships should be sent by email to mvantighem@gmail.com.