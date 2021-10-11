Road work season is coming to a frantic conclusion in Penticton with four hotspots for motorists to watch out for this week.
There will be ongoing disruptions on Carmi Avenue for the next couple of weeks and drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible. And, today only, Carmi Avenue will be closed except for single-lane alternating traffic from 3 p.m. to midnight.
Okanagan Avenue is also under construction between Quebec and Atkinson streets until mid-November and should be avoided if possible. And, today only, there will be single-lane alternating traffic on Atkinson Street in the vicinity of Okanagan Avenue to allow for underground utility work.
Finally, work is still underway on Fairview Road between Hastings and Industrial avenues for intersection improvements, and on Power Street, between Lakeshore Drive and Westminster Avenue.