Summerland’s mayor is the target of a complaint to B.C.’s ombudsperson that alleges a conflict of interest because she’s leasing land for a private business from a property owner with which the local government has also recently developed a relationship.
Brad Besler, a self-described community watchdog who has successfully taken on the RCMP and the Crown over the past year, said he was stunned earlier this summer when Mayor Toni Boot appeared in some local media to invite visitors to the grand opening of her Oasis Lavenders Cooperative farm, which leases land from Garnet Valley Ranch. The ranch has also been selected by the District of Summerland as the site of a proposed food hub.
“The concern isn't specifically with the Garnet Valley Ranch. The concern is that a member of council is leasing land from a property for financial gain, while at the same time being directly involved in council discussions and votes regarding a proposed multi-million-dollar project on the same property as their lease,” said Besler in an email Thursday.
“It is unethical and a violation of the Community Charter.”
Attracting a food hub has been a council priority for years. It would offer small businesses access to food and beverage manufacturing and research equipment. Twelve such hubs already exist around B.C. and are largely funded by the provincial government in an effort to encourage innovation and improve food security.
Garnet Valley Ranch was selected as the preferred site for the Summerland project through a regular procurement process run by district staff last year. Under its proposal, the ranch owner, Okanagan Crush Pad Organic Winery, would build the facility at its own expense, then lease space to the food hub and other clients.
Council endorsed the chosen site by way of a unanimous vote on Dec. 13, 2021, which also directed staff to begin negotiating a memorandum of understanding. Boot recused herself from that discussion and vote.
She did, however, participate in a unanimous council vote on March 14, 2022, to receive the hub’s business plan for information and direct staff and the mayor to execute the MOU with Community Futures Okanagan Similkameen and Garnet Valley Ranch to move the project forward on the understanding no work would commence until funding is secured from senior governments.
Just prior to the March 14 vote, Coun. Marty Van Alphen asked Boot directly if she had a conflict of interest.
“I don’t believe I do have a conflict, and I can’t really ask for guidance because it’s my decision whether or not I have a conflict and I don’t believe that I do,” replied Boot.
The mayor maintained that position in an interview Thursday and chided Van Alphen for even raising the issue.
“Coun. Van Alphen, frankly, was out of line by asking me that. He has no right to ask that,” said Boot, who noted the Community Charter places the onus on her as an elected official to recognize and declare conflicts.
Boot said she recused herself from the December vote because, “I just wanted to stay above reproach,” but chose to participate in the March vote because Garnet Valley Ranch had already been selected as the preferred site and the motion simply directed her to sign the MOU.
She also firmly denied she will receive any personal financial benefit as a result of the district entering into a relationship with Garnet Valley Ranch and suggested Besler’s complaint stems from a personal vendetta against her.
“It is what it is,” said Boot. “There’s no conflict of interest.”
Boot declined to reveal how much land Oasis Lavenders Cooperative is leasing from Garnet Valley Ranch, but her business partner, Karen Edge, told Global News in July it’s approximately 1.5 acres with hopes of expanding to six or seven acres in total.
Besler said all those background details were included in the complaint he filed Aug. 4 with the Office of the Ombudsperson of B.C., which he hopes will see fit to take a closer look at the situation.
“This is a serious conflict of interest that the mayor is brazenly brushing aside without seeking any legal advice. I will take this as far as I have to. Toni Boot does not deserve the privilege of sitting on council. Summerland deserves better,” said Besler.
He also confirmed he’s running for council in this fall’s municipal election, “but I would be exposing this type of greasy politics whether I was running or not.”
Besler in May had a complaint upheld by the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP, which ordered additional training for three members of the Summerland detachment based on their handing of a criminal harassment case involving the Besler family and their neighbours.
Besler and his brother, Darren, were charged in that matter but won their court case and subsequent appeals in which they were self-represented.