Joan Phillip will again represent the NDP in the riding of Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola in the next federal election.
Phillip, an Indigenous woman, ran for the party in 2019, finishing third with 17% of the vote behind incumbent victor Conservative Dan Albas (48%) and Liberal contender Mary Ann Murphy (25%).
“This will be Joan's second time running for the NDP in COSN riding, but so much has changed in Canada since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare Canada’s fragile safety net, the tragic unmarked graves at residential schools, and the climate crisis worsening right before our eyes,” riding association president Christianne Kearns says on the group’s Facebook page.
“Now is the right time to elect a woman like Joan,” Kearns says.
Philip was born into the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, and is the grand-daughter of Chief Dan George. She has been married to Stuart Phillip, grand chief of the BC Union of Indian Chiefs, for 36 years.
Her interests and activism include Indigenous rights, human rights, and environmental protection, the NDP says.
A virtual meeting to confirm Phillips' nomination will be held by the party on Aug. 11.
Those interested in attending can register through the riding's Facebook page.
The riding includes central Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Keremeos, Merritt, and other mainly rural areas.