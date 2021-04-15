The axes are being sharpened for an old but fake totem pole — carved by a white man in the late 1950s — that has long adorned the Peachland waterfront.
Town officials intend to remove the pole sometime after a new children’s spray park opens next to it on Canada Day.
The totem pole is in poor condition and does not accurately reflect local Indigenous culture or history, Peachland community services director Cheryl Wiebe says.
Some consideration had been given to simply taking the pole down as part of the spray park construction project, but a decision was made to leave it as is, for now.
“It requires a little bit more public consultation on what to do with it, because some people love it,” Wiebe said Wednesday. “But it definitely isn’t native. It was built by a fellow who was non-native, but was very intrigued by native history.”
Town records show the pole was carved in 1958 by Oliver Jackson, a Kelowna man. It was located outside a business in Rutland before being moved to Peachland at some point decades ago.
Totem poles are not part of the culture or history of the Syilx, the Indigenous people who lived in the area before the arrival of Europeans in the mid-1800s. Given that fact, it’s unlikely a totem pole, particularly one not carved by an Indigenous person, would ever be placed on town-owned property today, Wiebe says.
Town officials have already contacted Westbank First Nation and discussed the idea of replacing the totem pole with a new piece of Indigenous art.
“We would love to partner with them and work together to get a new piece of art for the park that does reflect First Nations culture,” Wiebe said.
“Our intention is ultimately to remove the totem pole, because it is beyond its useful life and no longer really esthetically pleasing,” Wiebe said. “We did sort of update it, maybe seven or eight years ago, with some lipstick. But it’s just time for it to be replaced with something that’s authentic.”