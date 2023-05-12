Cascades Casino has squared up with the City of Penticton.
After the casino was forced to close in March 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, it began deferring the $25,000-a-month lease payments it was required to make to the city for the land under its building on the South Okanagan Events Centre campus.
City spokesman Shane Mills confirmed this week the casino began making payments again in February 2021 and had paid off its outstanding debt as of April 2022.
Casinos were permitted to reopen in July 2021.
The extended closure also affected another important revenue stream for the city.
As a host local government, it’s entitled to a cut of the casino’s proceeds worth about $2 million annually, which didn’t materialize during the pandemic.
The money goes into a dedicated gaming reserve account, which council can devote to priorities of its choosing.
For example, it will be used to pay off a 10-year, $4.7-million loan from the city’s electrical utility surplus that was approved by council in June 2022 to fund the second phase of the lake-to-lake bike route.