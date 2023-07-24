A two-person delegation from Penticton city council is back from the annual summit of the Pacific Northwest Economic Region in Boise, Idaho.
Couns. Isaac Gilbert and Helena Konanz were among 500 state and provincial legislators, other governments officials and industry leaders at the conference July 16-20.
PNWER, which describes itself as “the gold standard of U.S.-Canada relations, helps cross-border communication on issues ranging from agriculture and tourism to water and fire.
“This was a tremendous opportunity to hear from and share with other elected officials who are facing similar challenges,” said Konanz in a press release.
“We see that natural disasters are becoming more frequent, so what are the steps we can take to mitigate the dangers? We discussed the need to create workforce housing and how we must collaborate on issues like quagga mussels that threaten our lakes. We want to deliver the best for Penticton and this was a chance to find ways to improve services to residents.”
The city estimates the cost of their trip at $7,500.
PNWER was formed in 1991 by the provinces of B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan, and the Northwest Territories and Yukon, plus the states of Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Washington.
Penticton MLA Dan Ashton is a former president of PNWER.