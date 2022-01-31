Members of the Arena Task Force that recommended building a new twin-rinks facility in Penticton were provided some “misinformation” that begs for broader reconsideration of the concept, says a city councillor who was part of the group.
Frank Regehr raises the issue in a notice of motion that’s due to be presented at Tuesday night’s regular council meeting. He’ll require a majority vote of council to get the matter on the agenda for debate at the Feb. 15 meeting.
In his three-page notice of motion, Regehr explains how the Arena Task Force – which included representatives from ice-user groups and the community at large – was struck in January 2017 to help the city decide what to do with the aging McLaren and Memorial arenas.
The group ultimately determined four ice sheets then – and still – in operation in Penticton should be maintained to accommodate demand from users, and recommended McLaren and Memorial be demolished and replaced with a new twin-rinks facility on the site of the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Now, five years later, Regehr is calling into question the data and professional reports provided to the Arena Task Force that formed the basis of its recommendation.
“Unfortunately, much of this information, plus information provided in an Okanagan Hockey Group corporate fact sheet, contained misinformation,” writes Regehr, who was elected to council in 2018, in his notice of motion.
He goes on to cite 11 separate areas of concern, most dealing with rental rates and apparent discrepancies in how much primetime ice was actually being used during the period studied by the task force.
Following the task force’s recommendation, the city sought a $6 million grant to help fund construction of the new twin-rinks facility, but the money never materialized, and the plan went dormant. It was revived in 2021 amid another review of city facilities that also recommended in favour of demolishing McLaren and Memorial.
“For review of the twin arena proposal, I expect the work of the Arena Task Force will be used. I believe it is therefore important that incorrect information presented to council by the ATF be brought forward,” writes Regehr.
In other business Tuesday, council is due to receive a fresh batch of crime statistics from RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter and learn about traffic safety improvements that have been implemented at Uplands Elementary School after a student was struck by a vehicle in December.
Council is also slated to sit for four public hearings beginning at 6 p.m. regarding infill development projects at 169 Maple St., 79 Okanagan Ave. and 30 Okanagan Ave. W., plus a proposal to build a mini-storage facility and warehouse at 1603 Dartmouth Rd.
The meetings start at 1 p.m. and will be conducted electronically due to public health orders. The proceedings can be viewed live on the city’s web page or on a screen that will be set up in council chambers for those without computer access.