Taxpayers could spend an estimated $9,000 per year to have someone open and close the new gates that will be installed at either end of the breezeway on the 200 block of Main Street, according to a plan authorized this week by city council.
The cost to design, build and install the gates is estimated at $20,000, according to Blake Leaven, the city’s director of development services, who described it as an important investment in community safety.
The enclosed breezeway, which connects shops and services on Main Street to the parking lot behind the buildings, has long been a magnet for loitering, vandalism and other undesirable activities, but the problems have become more apparent since the recent installation of public art pieces that were quickly defaced with graffiti.
“Its disappointing to see, after a week or two of being up, that type of vandalism on them,” said Laven.
The gates, which were recommended by the Security and Safety Advisory Committee and supported by the Downtown Penticton Association, will be locked each night and opened each morning.
Laven acknowledged that closing the breezeway at night could push problems to other parts of downtown – including breezeways on the 300 and 400 blocks of Main Street – but suggested the city start somewhere.
““If this is a successful intervention, maybe it’s something we do in the 300 block breezeway as well or in some of our other facilities,” he added.
While councillors approved the plan unanimously, at least one of them had a concern about the $9,000 cost of operating the gates, an estimate Laven said was based on existing contracts the city has with private firms for duties like opening and closing public washrooms.
Coun. Judy Sentes suggested bylaw officers – whose new headquarters on the same block and only about 50 metres from the breezeway – could look after the gates “as they’re doing their daily procedures”
“I just would hope we could make that work without an additional cost,” said Sentes.
Laven replied that nothing is free.
“Even if you have bylaw officers go there and spend 15 minutes every morning and 15 minutes every evening opening and closing the gates, that is a cost incurred, so I think based on their salary, you’re still looking at that amount of money,” he said.
“It might not ever show up as a line item, but it will be a cost we incur as an organization.”