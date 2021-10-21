New cases of COVID-19 fell by more than half last week in Penticton.
There were 28 new cases recorded the week of Oct. 10-16, down from 63 the previous week, according to fresh data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
It was a mixed bag elsewhere in the region.
There were 11 new cases recorded in Oliver-Osoyoos, down from 22 the previous week, while Summerland notched seven new cases, up from just one the previous week.
Keremeos saw 19 new cases last week, up from seven the week prior.
To the north, Vernon recorded 46 new cases, down from 63 the previous week, while the Central Okanagan saw 171 new cases, down from 186 new cases a week prior.
Meanwhile, 81% of Penticton residents over the age of 12 had been fully vaccinated as of Oct. 19, according to the BCCDC.
The mark stood at 82% in both Summerland and Oliver-Osoyoos, but just 75% in Keremeos.