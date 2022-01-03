Kelowna’s New Year’s Baby for 2022 is Grey Ron Allison.
He was born Jan. 1 at 2:11 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital, according to Interior Health. Baby Grey entered the world weighing six pounds, 13 oz.
Meanwhile, Olivia was once again the most commonly given name to newborns in B.C in 2021, according to preliminary information from the provincial Vital Statistics Agency.
The next most common names were Liam, Noah, Emma, Benjamin, Theodore, Oliver, and Charlotte.
Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15, 2021, 40,333 babies were born in B.C. Through all of 2020, 42,413 babies were born in B.C.
As of Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10 a.m., there's yet to be a baby born in 2022 at Penticton Regional Hospital.