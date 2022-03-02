Construction is still years – and tens of millions of dollars – away, but Summerland’s new aquatic centre will be built on what is now a parking lot beside the arena on Jubilee Road.
Council confirmed the site at its meeting Monday. The other option presented by staff was to build the new facility on the same Kelly Avenue site where the existing aquatic centre, which is 46 years old and in need of major repairs, is located.
A majority of council liked the idea of putting the new facility on Jubilee Road because it will allow the existing pool to continue operating during construction, plus create a central recreation hub and lend itself to potential energy savings.
Consultants estimated the cost of construction at approximately $38 million – up from $30 million a year ago – regardless of where the facility goes, and pegged the new pool’s annual operating deficit at $650,000, up from about $580,000 currently.
Council also targetted the second quarter of 2023 for a referendum to gain public assent for borrowing the money needed to build.
In the meantime, district staff will start hunting for grants for the project to help lessen the cost for local taxpayers.
“The existing facility was one of the first of its kind in the Okanagan Valley and has served the community and the region very well,” said Graham Statt, the district’s chief administrative officer.
“To some extent, it comes down to whether the district will continue to be in the recreation-centre business or not. If we are, then significant costs must be incurred either to build a new centre or to maintain or renovate the existing one, which is at the end of its useful life, and those costs are growing.”
Another benefit of locating the new pool on Jubilee Road is it will leave space for other possible additions to the project, such as a community gymnasium and daycare.
As approved by council, the new aquatic centre will feature a 25-metre, six-lane lap pool, leisure pool, 20-person hot tub, change rooms, two multi-purpose rooms and office space over a total of 32,800 square feet – about twice the size of the existing facility, which doesn’t have a leisure pool component.
Coun. Richard Barkwill cast the lone vote in opposition to locating the project on Jubilee Road, noting concerns about the consultant’s cost-benefit analysis not including demolition costs and tying up the land on Jubilee Road.
“The prices are very similar and the deciding factor for me is the value of the land and keeping our options open at the arena for any future facilities we might want,” said Barkwill.