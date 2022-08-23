A 31-lot subdivision has been cleared to proceed just steps from downtown Summerland.
The owners of 12600 Blagborne Ave., a 6.5-acre property that backs onto a natural hillside and was formerly used as a hazelnut orchard, were granted the necessary zoning variances and development variance permit by council at its meeting Monday.
All of lots will be geared for single-family homes. The developer has already committed to extending Blagborne Avenue and creating a new road that will tie into Harvey Street.
“This is another great opportunity for the District of Summerland with this amount of homes going in one area and the two park dedications,” said Coun. Marty Van Alphen.
“And, again, more product on the market means, hopefully, lower costs here and there.”