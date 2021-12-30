Schools across B.C. will stay closed for another week because of the surging number of COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.
The extended closure was announced Wednesday by the provincial officials who said it would help give teachers and other school staff time to prepare for the reinstatement of various pandemic-related protocols.
“This will give us time to add additional protocols to reduce crowding and staggered times for recesses, those things we did early on that we know can help to reduce the potential for transmission within the settings,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
Schools will re-open on Jan. 3 only for the children of health-care workers and children with special needs. For all other students, the return-to-class date is now Jan. 10.
There is no expectation from the Ministry of Education that teachers will engage their students through virtual learning until schools re-open on Jan. 10.
Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said more preparation time was needed to make sure schools are as safe as possible for when students return to class. “Our primary goal is to continue the work to keep students learning safely in-person for the remainder of this school year,” she said.
“The rapid emergence of the Omicron variant means we have to ensure that we have the foundations in place to keep our schools safely open,” Whiteside said.
“The delayed start will allow public health and education time to assess the impact of the Omicron variant in our communities and on our education system,” she said. “And it will also provide teachers, staff, and administrators time to prepare for students safely returning to class with enhanced safety measures.”
It’s expected the school system will see many teacher absences in the weeks ahead, Whiteside said, given the fast spread of the Omicron variant. The delayed start will help administrators prepare staffing strategies to deal with that expected shortage, she said.
When classes resume, physical distancing procedures will return, as will staggered times for recess and class changes.
Staff-only gatherings must be conducted virtually, visitors to schools will be limited to teacher candidates and volunteers with meal programs, and extra-curricular sports tournaments will be paused.
The importance of wearing masks and performing a daily health check will be reinforced, Whiteside said, as will directives to stay home if a person is experiencing any sign of illness.
Whiteside said she realized many parents would be concerned about the delayed return to school, and will have to make quick arrangements for the care of their children if they cannot take time off work.
“But taking a few extra days now for planning and preparation, by doing so we are setting up our schools for the best possible start,” she said.
Kelowna educators got word of the delayed start earlier Wednesday.
“I had thought there might be maybe a bit of a delay, maybe a day or so, for teachers to come and organize,” Central Okanagan Public Schools board chair Moyra Baxter said. “I guess I am a bit surprised that the closure is for another whole week. That’s four more days of school that students are going to miss.
“I don’t think that not having students come to school for four days will delay any effect that Omicron is apparently going to be having for quite some time,” she said.
There are 22,500 children and teens enrolled in Central Okanagan public schools.