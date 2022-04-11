It’s going to require a “collective pursuit by everyone in the community” to put a lid on crime in Penticton, a judge said Monday before passing sentence on a prolific offender who claims he’s finally seen the light.
Owen Big Charles, 34, pleaded guilty to four separate offences – two counts of possession of stolen property, one count of drug trafficking, and one count of resisting arrest – and was handed a sentence that amounted to 240 days’ jail to be followed by 18 months’ probation. With enhanced credit for time served, he has approximately 30 days left on his jail term.
The drug trafficking charge arose July 29, 2020, after Big Charles sold $40 worth of crystal methamphetamine to an undercover police officer.
He next jousted with police on Nov. 30, 2020, after a citizen called 911 to report two men who appeared to be stripping and painting two bikes in a parking lot near Skaha Lake. An officer attended and the men fled, sparking a chase that ended with the assistance of a police dog. One of the bikes recovered by police had been reported stolen three days earlier by the owner, who paid $9,300 for it.
Finally, on Dec. 21, 2021, police were called to a construction site at 3352 Hemlock St. by a representative of an alarm company that watched via remote video as Big Charles cut the hinges on a construction trailer and made off with tools and other equipment.
Court heard Big Charles, an Indigenous man originally from Alberta, worked on and off over the years since leaving school in Grade 11, but then retreated into familiar patterns of substance abuse and crime to support his addictions to drugs and alcohol.
Big Charles apologized when given the chance to address the court and said he’s looking forward to attending residential addiction treatment, re-establishing himself in the lives of his three children, and finding a home and job.
Having had the benefit of pre-sentencing reports delving into Big Charles’ background – including a childhood spent mainly in foster care and marked with abuse and violence seen by too many Indigenous kids whose families were scarred by residential schools – Judge Greg Koturbash said he, too, felt “optimistic” about Big Charles’ prospects.
“You’ve got to make sure you’ve turned the corner here, because if you do come back, you can only rely on your tragic circumstances for so long and at some point a judge is going to say we need to be protected from Mr. Big Charles because he just keeps doing it and doing it and doing it,” said Koturbash.
The judge also urged Big Charles to personally apologize to the RCMP and keep an eye out for youth who might be following in his footsteps towards a life of crime.
“The community of Penticton is getting pretty exhausted and tapped out with a lot of the petty crime that’s going on – not only the petty crime, but serious crime, too. I appreciate we didn’t get to this situation overnight, but we’ve got to find ways to tackle it and stop it,” said Koturbash.
“This has got to be a collective pursuit by everyone in the community to get things changed.”