Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki - along with other council members and market executives - rings a cowbell to officially open the Penticton Farmers’ Market Saturday on Main Street.
Most Popular
Articles
- Body found on Skaha Beach
- Fresh insight into accused killer's criminal background
- Drug overdoses kill 8 more in Penticton
- No injuries in downtown shooting
- Homeowners suing city for water woes, inadequate records
- Judge urges ‘collective’ response to city’s crime problem
- You may need a passport to visit Alberta
- 5,000 customers affected by Monday power outage
- Dumpster tragedy turns fatal
- No love lost in special hockey rivalry
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Toronto's Lourdes Gurriel Jr. leads attack as the Blue Jays edge Athletics 4-3
- Canada scores emotional win over Scots at world rugby sevens event in Vancouver
- More cowbell!
- Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol defy surrender-or-die demand
- Raptors' Barnes, Trent Jr. and Young are doubtful for Game 2 against Philadelphia
- For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship