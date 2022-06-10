Okanagan Super Sprints

This photo was taken by the Penticton Herald staff on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Skaha Lake Park.

Members of the Fortified dragonboat team from Fort Langley prepare for action in the Okanagan Super Sprints dragonboating festival, Friday morning at Skaha Lake Park. The two-day event continues Saturday and runs from 8 a.m. until about 2 p.m. Spectators are welcomed.