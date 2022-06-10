Members of the Fortified dragonboat team from Fort Langley prepare for action in the Okanagan Super Sprints dragonboating festival, Friday morning at Skaha Lake Park. The two-day event continues Saturday and runs from 8 a.m. until about 2 p.m. Spectators are welcomed.
