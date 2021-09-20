Mounties have released still frames from surveillance video in an attempt to identify the suspect in an armed robbery of a Penticton vape shop earlier this month.
The incident happened inside the EZ-Vape outlet at Riverside Plaza around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12.
“The lone suspect entered the store, brandished a shotgun, and threatened an employee. Once the suspect obtained cash and product, he departed on foot west on Riverside Drive,” said Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately five-foot-nine with a muscular build, 20 to 40 years of age. He was carrying a blue bag and wearing a red T-shirt over a black, long-sleeve shirt, black pants, black hat and a skull mask.
Anyone with information about the suspect or case is asked to call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.