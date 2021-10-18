The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Sunday
8:54 a.m. Primrose Lane, Oliver. Burning complaint.
12:40 p.m. Highway 3A, Keremeos. Wildfire.
12:47 p.m. Old Richter Pass Road, Osoyoos. Smoke.
12:59 p.m. Highway 3, Keremeos. Alarm.
1:14 p.m. Reynolds Avenue, Summerland. Alarm.
2:16 p.m. Noyes Road, Naramata. First medical response.
3:37 p.m. Channel Parkway, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:59 p.m. Elm Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
6:33 p.m. Old Richter Pass Road, Osoyoos. Burning complaint.
6:52 p.m. Valleyview Road, Penticton. Burning complaint.
6:55 p.m. Heales Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
8:39 p.m. Nanaimo Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
9:34 p.m. Nanaimo Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.