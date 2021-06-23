Asphalt grinding along part of Penticton’s new lake-to-lake cycling route will no longer take place during overnight hours, the city says.
The work, which is required to remove existing line paint on Martin Street to prepare for new markings, is now slated to take place between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Line painting will, however, continue overnight.
Council in March approved a $2.3-million budget for the first two phases of the project, which will see separated bike lanes running along Martin Street from Lakeshore Drive to Duncan Avenue.
The final two phases would take riders to Atkinson Street, South Main Street and Skaha Lake. There is no funding in place yet for that part of the project.
City staff has estimated the total cost of the 6.5-kilometre route at $8 million, which includes a 25% contingency.