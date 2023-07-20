The big guns were called in Wednesday after some kind of suspected explosive device was discovered at the Keremeos waste transfer station.
It was described as an “ordnance of unknown origin” by the RCMP in a press release, which noted both Mounties and the Canadian Armed Forces had been called in to help defuse the situation.
The transfer station, which is typically open Wednesdays and Sundays, is closed until further notice while the crews do their work.
“As part of this, local residents may hear a loud explosion or similar noise while the operation is underway,” said the RCMP release.