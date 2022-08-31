As the opioid crisis continues to run roughshod over Penticton and many other B.C. communities, the public is invited to gather today in Gyro Park to help shine a light on the carnage.
Events surrounding International Overdose Awareness Day are slated to run from 2-9 p.m. Organized by a collection of local agencies, the solemn occasion is intended to “honour those lost and learn about local initiatives happening to combat stigma and the effects of the toxic drug crisis.
Highlights include Indigenous singing and drumming, smudging and emotional support, a luminary tribute at 8 p.m., naloxone training, live music, food trucks and more.
Through the first six months of 2022, at least 14 people died of suspected drug overdoses in Penticton, according to the B.C. Coroner Service, putting the city on pace to top the record-setting 26 fatalities it saw in 2021.