After receiving a positive report from a qualified environmental professional, local politicians on Thursday gave final approval for a unique tram system that will connect a Naramata home to Okanagan Lake.
The home is located high above the lake at 2265 Naramata Rd. with a steep natural hillside guarding access to the water below.
Plans presented to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen contemplate a 96-metre steel tram line running from an orchard at the rear of the property to a landing close to the lake but above the high-water mark. The steepest part of the line would be built on a 41-degree grade. The system would be attached to the ground through 16 screw piles meant to limit disturbance.
An environmental assessment conducted by Kelowna-based Ecoscape at the site suggests the total area impacted by the tram line would be just 0.1 square metres, while a foot path would require disturbing approximately 600 square metres, and sets out mitigation measures to ensure no negative impacts on fish and aquatic habitat.
With that report in hand, RDOS directors voted to issue the watercourse development permit required to begin construction of the tram.