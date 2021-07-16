With the puck set to drop on the BCHL’s 2021-22 regular season in just three months, the Penticton Vees announced a pair of key player signings this week.
Up first was 17-year-old Josh Nadeau, who was acquired from the Edmundston Blizzard of the Maritime Junior A Hockey League in exchange for future considerations.
During an abbreviated 2020-21 season of just 15 games, the five-foot-seven forward notched 13 goals and 18 assists, which led to him being named the league’s rookie of the year.
The native of St. Francois-de-Madawska, N.B., is already committed to University of Maine.
News of the Vees landing Nadeau was followed a day later by the acquisition of U.S. junior hockey veteran Dane Montgomery.
The 19-year-old spent three seasons with the Idadho-based Waterloo Black Hawks of the U.S. Junior A Hockey League.
A five-foot-nine native of Grand Forks, N.D., Montgomery scored eight goals and 15 assists in 28 games during the 2020-21 regular season.
Montgomery, who captained the Black Hawks last season, is already committed to University of North Dakota.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to play for the Vees,” said Montgomery in a press release.
“They have had a lot of players move on and have successful careers. I can’t wait to get the season started. I think fans will appreciate hard work and they will see how much I care about the game and winning.”
The Vees are set to open the 2021-22 campaign at home Oct. 8, against the Vernon Vipers at home.