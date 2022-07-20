For the first time in 14 years, Judy Sentes’ name won’t be on the ballot when Penticton voters go to the polls in the upcoming municipal election to elect a new city council.
Sentes announced at the conclusion of Tuesday night’s council meeting she won’t be seeking re-election on Oct. 15, following four consecutive terms that began in 2008.
“With the elections on the horizon, I have been giving serious consideration as to my position in that process. I have believed 14 consecutive years on Penticton city council to have been a privilege and an honour, but now I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and to do some travelling,” said Sentes.
“This, then, is my official notice that I will not be seeking re-election this Oct. 15. So, thank you.”
Sentes’ closest brush with political defeat was in 2018, when she won the sixth and final spot on council, besting seventh-place finisher Jesse Martin by just over 200 votes. Her biggest success was in 2008, when she placed second to Dan Albas, who has since moved on to federal politics.
Prior to entering politics, Sentes worked for 20-plus years as the executive director of the OSNS Child Development Centre. She has three grown children and five grandchildren.