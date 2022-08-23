Summerland will once again be left in the dark next month.
FortisBC will shut off power to the community at 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, and switch it back on at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
The outage is required for planned maintenance work on FortisBC’s transmission system, which supplies the District of Summerland’s electric utility, according to chief administrative officer, who noted the upcoming event in his report to council Monday.
It will mark at least the fourth such community-wide outage since October 2021.