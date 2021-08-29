Due to the recent increased COVID-19 restrictions in the Okanagan, the Rotary Club of Penticton has made the decision to cancel Ribfest which was slated for September 17-20, 2021 at Skaha Lake Park.
“After consulting with the Provincial Government and Interior Health, we made the decision to cancel Ribfest,” says Barb Hoolaeff, co-chair of the event. “Keeping attendees, volunteers, our Ribbers, sponsors and our volunteers safe is of utmost importance. We are of course disappointed to cancel one of our biggest yearly fundraising events but we know that the right decision has been made.
While the club can’t welcome people to the event this year stay tuned for the start of an online 50/50 draw beginning Tuesday, Aug. 31. Once launched, you will be able to purchase your 50/50 tickets by clicking on the box at www.pentictonribfest.com
Follow us online to get updated on Aug 31 plus be among the first to know about future Ribfest dates:
facebook.com/pentictonribfest/
instagram.com/pentictonribfest/
Penticton Rotary Ribfest was launched in 2015 and has raised over $220,000 that has gone directly back into the community.
On behalf of the Rotary Club of Penticton members, thank you to all our supporters, sponsors, Ribbers and volunteers for continuing to support this event. We are looking forward to seeing you all at Penticton Ribfest 2022!