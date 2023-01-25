George Berquist lived to see his wife’s dream of bringing a gown and black-tie gala back to Penticton for the holiday season.
Berquist, the driving force behind the Candlelight Ball, died Sunday at his home after a short battle with cancer. He was 76.
He and his wife Lorraine faithfully attended and volunteered with the set up and decorating of the former Evergreen Ball in support of the OSNS Child Development Centre.
Like most fundraisers, the gala eventually came to an end after nearly 20 years and Lorraine had always wanted to resurrect the idea of an elegant fundraiser. Following her death in January 2021, it became George’s mission to create what would become the Candlelight Ball.
That gala, staged last November, raised more than $50,000 for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.
Although his health was failing, Berquist was determined to be there in person with his family and friends.
“Our time with George was wrapped in the kindness, compassion, and relentless enthusiasm he brought to every conversation,” said SOS Medical Foundation CEO Sally Ginter. “It was a privilege to stand beside George as his vision came to life, and even in his final days when visiting him, he had a quick smile, a twinkle in his eye, and a warm welcome. We will miss him.”
Retired OSNS executive director Judy Sentes remembers Berquist as a “wonderful and kind man,” and said he and Lorraine’s support for the Evergreen Ball was amazing. On the night before each gala, George began a tradition of popping a bottle of champagne once the final decoration was placed.
Berquist was born in Wetaskiwin and grew up in Alder Flats, Alta. Many years were spent working as a truck driver and in the oil fields — from entry level jobs to managing booking rigs. Most recently, he operated his own equipment rental business based in Alberta.
He is survived by three children, four step-children and many grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are with Everden Rust. A private celebration of life for family will be held this weekend.
Memorial donations are being accepted for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.