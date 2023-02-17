VICTORIA — British Columbia’s auditor general says the Ministry of Health struggled at times to collect reliable information for groups at high risk of COVID-19 infection as it shaped its vaccination campaign.
In his latest report on the province’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage, auditor general Michael Pickup says the Health Ministry had ways to estimate vaccination rates for residents and staff in about 500 long-term care and assisted-living facilities but the process was cumbersome.
Obstacles included staff turnover and a lack of data on privately funded facilities.
“The ministry monitored vaccination rates for long-term care and assisted-living residents and staff. However, there is no centralized registry for them,” Pickup said at a new conference after his report was tabled in the legislature on Thursday.
“Therefore, in some cases, data collection had to be done manually, which meant estimates for those groups could have been inaccurate.”
The report makes two recommendations: that the province have access to a current registry of residents and staff at public and private long-term care and assisted living facilities, and also access to a current registry of health-care workers working in health authorities.