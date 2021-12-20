It looks like we’ll have a white Christmas in the Okanagan.
Flurries are expected all week, including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to the Environment Canada forecast.
Bundle up outdoors as it’ll be brisk, with temperatures consistently below freezing this week.
Though it’s not forecast to break below negative single digits (often about –8 C), the wind will be extra frosty early in the week with gusts up to 20 km/h. Environment Canada has called for a wind chill that feels like nearly –20 on Monday and Tuesday afternoons.