Work began last week on a waterfront restoration project in Okanagan Falls.
Crews are focused on the so-called Cedar Street Spit – a narrow finger of land that extends into Skaha Lake on the community’s main beach near the corner of 7th Avenue and Cedar Street.
“The core of the project lies in the installation of rip-rap and riparian plantings. Rip-rap, a layer of robust rocks placed along shorelines, acts as a defence against water currents, waves, and ice, effectively combating erosion,” explained the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which has jurisdiction over Okanagan Falls, in a press release.
Before the new plantings go in, workers will remove invasive species, including some large Siberian elm trees, which have taken over the spit.
“During the tree removal process, visitors are asked to adhere to posted signage to ensure the safety of work crews and the community,” noted the release.
The project has a $120,000 budget. The spit was originally built by Canadian Pacific Railway to serve its operations on Skaha Lake.