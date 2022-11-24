Police are trying to determine if the same person is responsible for a pair of armed robberies at liquor stores in Penticton and Okanagan Falls this week and warning businesses to take extra safety precautions.
The first robbery happened Monday around 9:30 p.m. at Gables Liquor Store on Martin Street in downtown Penticton. The suspect brandished a black semi-automatic handgun while demanding money, then fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.
A black handgun was also displayed on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at OK Falls Market Liquor Store, which was robbed in similar fashion.
The suspect in the Gables robbery is described as approximately five-foot-10 and 160 pounds with a slim build. He was wearing a black coat with the hood up, black ski mask, black gloves and black jeans.
No physical characteristics were noted about the OK Falls robber, who was dressed in dark overalls with a dark hoodie, dark hat and back ski mask.
“At this time, we cannot confirm the robberies are related, however, that is something we are certainly looking into,” said RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda in a press release.
“Being a victim employee of a robbery can be very traumatic. No employee should have to face those risks at work.
“We are asking business owners to consider increasing the number of deposits they conduct during the day, limiting the amount of cash they keep on premises or if possible removing the option to pay by cash. This can help make your business a less desirable target. We also recommend you avoid making your deposits alone.”