A drug-impaired driver is allegedly to blame for a crash Sunday in Okanagan Falls that sent one person to hospital.
Mounties say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Oliver Ranch and Weyerhaeuser roads.
“Evidence at the scene indicated the driver of a Ford Explorer, travelling east on Weyerhaeuser Road, failed to stop at the stop sign, resulting in an oncoming Ford pickup truck T-boning it,” said RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy in a press release.
“The passenger of the Ford Explorer suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries, while the other occupants of both vehicles were uninjured.”
The 42-year-old male who was behind the wheel of the Explorer was prohibited from driving at the time and also found to be impaired by drugs, according to Grandy.
Police are recommending multiple charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.
The incident is unrelated to a second crash around 7 p.m. on Sunday in Okanagan Falls that saw a police cruiser collide with a civilian vehicle near the intersection of Maple Street and 10th Avenue, sending two people to hospital. That matter is now in the hands of B.C.’s police watchdog.