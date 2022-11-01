Many Hats Theatre Co. will present one of its most ambitious productions ever beginning Nov. 17 when “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised) (again)” opens on The Cannery Stage in Penticton.
“This is Shakespeare like you’ve never seen him before,” said Many Hats Theatre Co. publicist Ed Schneider. “All 37 plays and 154 sonnets in under 100 minutes performed by three energetic actors who wear their tights with pride. This is a truly unique endeavour you won’t want to miss.”
The play, which drew rave reviews from both The New York Times and London’s theatre critics, is directed by Andrew Knudsen, a theatre arts teacher at Pen-Hi. The three-member cast features Eric Hanston and Vance Potter from Penticton along with Kelowna actor Pete McLeod. “Complete Works” was co-written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield.
The show will run Nov. 17 until Dec. 11 on Thursdays through Sundays. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
The opening night will feature a meet-the-cast reception following the performance with wines from Play Estate Winery and special treats from Honey Toast on Front Street. A reception for the sophomore performance on Nov. 18 will be held after the show and includes craft beers from the Cannery Brewing Co.
Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.
In other Many Hats news, open auditions are scheduled for Nov. 3 and 4. For information on auditions an to book an audition time, visit: manyhatstheatre.com