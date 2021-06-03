Overwhelmed by offers of support from the broader community in the wake of a grisly discovery last week at a former residential school in Kamloops, the Penticton Indian Band has made streamlined its processes to receive various types of donations.
“The Penticton Indian Band appreciates the outpouring of support from our regional and corporate neighbours in honour of the residential school survivors and those who did not return,” the band said in a press release.
Monetary donations are being accepted to help install an eternal flame at the Residential School Survivors Memorial. Tax receipts are available and anyone wishing to give should email cfo@pib.ca
Donations of perishable foods should be routed through Cricket Testawich by calling 778-559-1327, while gifts of non-perishable items can be co-ordinated by calling the administration office at 250-493-0048.
Other donations, such as plants for the PIB Community Garden, should go through Terry Terbasket at the Footprints Centre, 250-492-5289.