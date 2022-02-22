In recognition of World Spay Day, the Okanagan Human Society is encouraging pet owners who haven’t already done so to get their animals fixed.
The OHS, which has been working for more than 25 years to reduce the overpopulation of pets in the region, has helped get more than 23,000 animals spayed or neutered over that time.
“Pet overpopulation comes from feral animals as well as those that have homes, so it is important that we fix as many animals as possible to control the pet overpopulation,” said OHS president Romany Runnalls in a press release.
“We are able to provide access to these procedures to pet owners that qualify because of our partnership with local veterinarians who are committed to being a part of the solution to pet overpopulation.”
To find out more about the work of The Okanagan Humane Society or to donate, visit www.okanaganhumanesociety.com or call 250-868-0525.
World Spay Day is marked on the fourth Tuesday of every February. It was created in 1995 as Spay Day USA by the Doris Day Animal League.