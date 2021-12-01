Few people cheered louder than Dean Clarke on Tuesday when provincial health officials announced that facilities like the South Okanagan Events Centre can go back to 100% capacity.
Such venues had been limited to 50% capacity since Aug. 20 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Okanagan, although it’s been closer to two years since the SOEC had a full house.
“This is the news we’ve been waiting for,” said Clarke, the SOEC’s general manager, in a press release Wednesday.
“It’s been over 600 days since we’ve had the ability to host full-capacity events. Having these restrictions lifted gives us the opportunity to further book our event calendar for 2022 and beyond, which in turn leads to having Penticton and the South Okanagan’s local hotel rooms booked, filling restaurants, stimulating tourism, and getting back to what we do best.”
That means this Friday night’s game between the Penticton Vees and the visiting Cranbrook Bucks will be the first full-capacity event at the SOEC since March 7, 2020, when family show KIDZ BOP performed in Penticton.
With the capacity restrictions lifted – although proof of vaccination and masks will still be required for patrons – more tickets will be available for confirmed shows like the Harlem Globetrotters on Jan. 25 and concerts like Shinedown on Feb. 11, ZZ Top with Cheap Trick on April 24 and the Penticton Elvis Festival June 25-26.
“The province’s decision is greatly appreciated and will provide an immediate benefit to Penticton’s entertainment and events sector and the opportunities this sector provides our community as a whole,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki in the release.
“The team at the SOEC complex have been waiting for this good news for a long time and are ready and prepared to take full advantage of it while ensuring robust safety measures are a top priority for everyone visiting the venue.”