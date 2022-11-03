Justice will not be served in the case of a Valley-wide robbery spree that made headlines last year.
Shawn Daniel Lamouroux, who was awaiting trial on six counts of robbery, has died, according to court records.
The charges against Lamouroux were placed in abatement by the Crown during an appearance this week in B.C. Supreme Court in Penticton.
Abatement “refers to the process for staying a file when prosecutors have a proper basis to believe the person is deceased,” explained Dan McLaughlin, spokesman for the BC Prosecution Service, in an email.
An online obituary says the 38-year-old Lamouroux, who was on bail awaiting trial, “was called to God’s Kingdom as he peacefully slept” on Oct. 9.
“The family is asking in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Shawn’s name to any addictions facility to aid in assisting those suffering from this disease,” states the obituary.
Lamouroux was initially charged with eight robberies, which targeted gas stations in Osoyoos, Okanagan Falls, Penticton, West Kelowna and Vernon between Oct. 18 and Nov. 14, 2021.
Police at the time said at least five of the eight robberies involved the suspect telling victims he had a gun.