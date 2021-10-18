Proving it’s never to early to start your child on the road to stardom, the Okanagan School of the Arts is offering acting classes for pre-schoolers.
Running eight consecutive Wednesdays starting Oct. 20, the expressive acting classes will introduce the world of theatre to kids between the ages of three and five.
“Inspired by stories from around the world, young actors will be able to take on a new persona and act out the stories, developing imagination, creativity, and self-confidence,” said the OSA in a press release.
“Each hour-long session will conclude with fun theatre games. This type of play encourages self expression and creative problem solving and often leads to friendship.”
The classes will run at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre. The cost is $100 per child.
To register, visit www.okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses.