Just in time for the summer doldrums, the Okanagan School of the Arts has unveiled a fresh slate of weeklong activities.
Creativity Camps are geared for kids ages six to 12 and run most weeks in July and August, with the exception of one group for kids ages 12 to 16.
Each camp will run Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Penticton Community Centre. Themes range from dinosaurs and farm animals to STEAM learning and Disney.
Most of the camps cost $160 per student and pre-registration is required. To do so, visit www.okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses or stop by the OSA office at Cowork Penticton, 129 Nanaimo Ave. W., between 9 and 11 a.m. each weekday.